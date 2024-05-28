Palestinians have endured Israeli oppression for nearly a century. While there have been deliberate massacres in the past, the situation since Oct. 7 has escalated into an unprecedented genocide. Yet, the Islamic world remains mostly silent, so much so, it was South Africa that brought this genocide to the U.N.'s top court in The Hague.

According to Palestinian authorities, since the "nakba," 134,000 Palestinians and Arabs have been martyred. Since Oct. 7 alone, nearly 36,000 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 14,944 children.

In contrast to the silence of the Islamic world, the West is showing more serious reactions against the genocide. In the United States, university students are marching arm-in-arm with their professors. In Europe, citizens are protesting Israel's actions in massive numbers. Supported by several states, primarily the U.S., Israel continues to kill children, bomb hospitals, target schools, burn mosques and openly express intentions to demolish the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Turkish researcher and writer Hayati Sır, who has a massive social media following and is known for his often controversial and thought-provoking claims, shed light on the historical background and some of the key issues of the Israeli-Palestinian issue.

He claimed that at the core of Israel's expansionist policy is the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is entrusted to Muslims.

The true essence of Al-Aqsa Mosque is the Noble Rock or the Foundation Stone. The Jews want to demolish Al-Aqsa and build their temple on it, claiming it was the original site of Solomon's Temple, he said.

He added that the Al-Aqsa Mosque, particularly the Noble Rock, is seen as a gateway from Earth to the heavens in Islamic tradition. However, in their culture, it is the gateway to hell and opening this gate will release Satan onto Earth.

"They want to open the gate of hell by demolishing Al-Aqsa, bringing forth their savior, the Messiah, and enslaving humanity," Sır claimed.

"They aim to end the human race. With the recent massacres, they tested the Islamic world's reaction and unfortunately, we saw that the Islamic world is leaderless. These images should have shaken the world," he said.

Turkish author and researcher who goes by the penname, Hayati Sır.

Sır squarely blamed the U.S. as the biggest supporter of the Gaza massacre but lamented the muted response from the Islamic world.

"Although there is some awakening worldwide, we could resist all global injustices through Gaza if we wanted to, but the Islamic world remains silent," he said.

He claimed that the U.S. provides comprehensive support to Israel because it wants to destroy Gaza and establish a new Palestine under Israeli control.

"They plan to place Mohammed Dahlan as the head of the 'liberated' Palestine, which is a dangerous mindset. In reality, they want a fully Jewish-controlled Palestine and the world will applaud the establishment of a 'free Palestine.' It is a trap," Sır said.

"Israel aims to start a regional war to establish Greater Israel," Sır added. "(Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud) Olmert mentioned that Benjamin Netanyahu's Messianic Coalition would initiate a regional war to create Greater Israel."

He said that this means occupying not just Gaza but the entire world, supported by the West.

"Since 1948, Israel has killed 170,000 Palestinians, always following an expansionist policy, which will culminate this year. They will do everything to demolish the Al-Aqsa Mosque, build a temple and then establish Greater Israel. I predicted all this in my books 14 years ago," Sır said.

He made another explosive claim by underlining historical relations between Iran and Israel.

'Messianic Coalition'

"After the First Temple was destroyed, Jews were taken to Babylon. Later, the Persians freed the Israeli captives and helped them build the Second Temple. Israel was established in 1948, and Iran was among the first countries to recognize it," he said.

Sır alleged that there will never be a real conflict between Iran and Israel and it was all scripted. "Iran notifies the U.S. before sending missiles. How can this be a real war? The Haredi Jews Party in Israel said: 'We were so happy that Iran's missiles almost hit Al-Aqsa Mosque,' because one of their projects is to have Iran accidentally destroy it, causing global outrage."

He also accused the so-called Messianic Coalition of targeting children. "Over 50,000 migrant children are missing worldwide. Where are these children? Why aren't we searching for them?"

"The Epstein Island scandal exposed a terrifying, dark power that rules the world. Dozens of children in Palestine have been killed or kidnapped and their organs sold. This is part of the Messianic Coalition," he added.

"History will now be divided into before Gaza and after Gaza," Sır said. "Such inhumanity and silence are unprecedented. They are playing with human dignity. However, we understand their plans because we have hearts, not artificial intelligence. True intelligence resides in the heart," he added.

He also warned against the widespread use of artificial intelligence (AI) and discouraged the use of cell phones, an often debated suggestion which other skeptics have supported.

"In the Prophet Mohammad's time, idols were lifeless, some even edible. Now we have living idols (cell phones) that shape us. Young people can't put them down, and AI knows all our weaknesses, exploiting them. We must protect ourselves by limiting phone use."

"Digital fasting can protect us from AI manipulation," Sır recommended. "AI has gathered massive data in two years, knows all languages and recognizes all faces. We expose our children to this monster, using phones as babysitters, which is a crime."

"We need to reintroduce our children to nature. We must put down our phones and engage with the natural world. Children are our future; we must protect the Earth and our children. What more do we need to wake up?" asked Sır.