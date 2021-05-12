The Turkish Academic Platform of Quranic Tafsir, a community of Islamic scholars, released a statement late Tuesday, condemning Israel’s ongoing violence against Palestinian civilians and calling upon the international community to take a stance against oppression.

“It is a known fact that the State of Israel has displayed a cruel attitude towards the Palestinian people” by violating their right to live, freedom to acquire property and freedom of belief among other fundamental rights, the platform said.

“Hundreds of Muslims were killed and wounded as a result of these heinous attacks,” the scholars said in the statement.

“It is obvious that these heinous attacks and blasphemous intrusions against those who worship in the Masjid Al-Aqsa, which is regarded as sacred by the celestial religions, offend all conscientious people who observe their religious rituals in these places,” the statement added.

“Therefore, we believe that sensitive Muslim people and administrators of all Islamic countries should act in unison against these atrocities, condemning the State of Israel. Within this context, we also declare that we support all measures and calls necessary to be made by the Turkish Republic for taking action against atrocities perpetrated by Israel,” it underlined.

“We demand that the world political power centers and Jewish academic, political and artistic circles intervene in the situation urgently; we strongly condemn the occupation of the Masjid Al-Aqsa by Israel for its Zionist-fascist attacks against Muslims. Allah is with the righteous.”

Earlier on the same day, the death toll of Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli airstrikes on blockaded Gaza Strip rose to at least 30, including children amid an escalation sparked by violent unrest at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

10 children and one woman were among those killed in the blockaded Gaza that is controlled by Hamas and 152 people there were wounded, Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Two Israeli women were also killed by rockets fired from Gaza in response to recent Israeli aggression in the heavily-targeted coastal city of Ashkelon, just north of Gaza, said the emergency service Magen David Adom. The local Barzilai medical center said it was treating 70 injured.

Hamas' Qassem Brigades had vowed to turn the town "to hell" and rained down an intense volley, claiming to have fired 137 rockets towards Ashkelon and nearby Ashdod within just five minutes. Loud booms again rocked the town on Tuesday, where a rocket had ripped a gaping hole into the side of an apartment block, an Agence France-Presse (AFP) reporter said.

Over 90% of recent rockets from Gaza were reported intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, Israeli army spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said earlier.

Israel fighter jets and attack helicopters have carried out more than 130 strikes on military targets in the enclave, said Conricus. Israeli officials said they have killed 15 Hamas commanders, while the group Palestinian group Islamic Jihad confirmed two of its senior figures were also killed.