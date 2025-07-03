Türkiye on Thursday forcefully rejected calls by Israeli politicians and Cabinet ministers to annex the occupied West Bank, condemning the remarks in the strongest terms.

Such statements are a clear indication of Israel’s settlement policies that violate international law as well as its efforts to make the occupation permanent, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"These irresponsible calls for annexation, coming notably during a period when ceasefire initiatives are ongoing, disregard the principles for a solution that the international community has taken for many years," the ministry said.

"It is clear that systematic interventions in Palestinian territories and practices aimed at displacing the Palestinian people have further deepened the fragility in the region," it noted.

The ministry reiterated Türkiye's call for the recognition of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in order to establish lasting peace, mutual trust and stability in the Middle East.

Some 14 Cabinet ministers from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party urged the premier on Wednesday to immediately annex the occupied West Bank.

In a letter addressed to Netanyahu and shared by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on X, the signatories demanded the government "apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) before the end of the Knesset (parliament) summer session,” which is set to end on July 27.

Earlier Wednesday, Arab countries also denounced the Israeli annexation calls.

Palestinians inspect damage at an iron lathe store near Balata Refugee Camp, Nablus, occupied West Bank, July 3, 2025. (EPA Photo)

In a statement, the Palestinian Authority condemned the Israeli calls as "a direct threat to regional stability.”

The Ramallah-based authority said the calls to annex the West Bank "violate international law and the principles of international legitimacy, all of which affirm the need to end the Israeli occupation of all Palestinian territories occupied in 1967, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem.”

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry condemned "in the strongest terms” what it called "dangerous statements” made by Israeli government members.

In a post on X, the Saudi Foreign Ministry denounced "the Israeli occupation official’s call to impose sovereignty over the West Bank territories in Palestine,” labeling it a breach of international resolutions.

The ministry reaffirmed the kingdom’s rejection of "any attempts to expand settlements on Palestinian land” and stressed the importance of "holding Israeli authorities accountable to international decisions.”

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry also categorically rejected the Israeli calls for annexing the West Bank, calling them "a clear violation of international law aimed at entrenching the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.”

Cairo reaffirmed its opposition to any unilateral measures that undermine efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the two-state solution.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Middle East War and has rejected efforts to establish a Palestinian state based on the two-state solution.

Israel has accelerated its settlement activities in the occupied territory since the start of its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 988 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers since October 2023.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) last July declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.