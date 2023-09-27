Türkiye extended Wednesday its heartfelt condolences to Iraq over the deadly fire at a wedding celebration in Mosul that killed at least 100 people.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the "tragic incident."

"We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it said in a statement.

At least 100 people died in a fire at a wedding celebration, local authorities said Wednesday.

Another 500 people were injured in the fire, which broke out at al Haytham Wedding Hall in the al-Hamdaniya district, southeast of the city of Mosul, local media reported, citing Ahmed Hamdani, deputy director of the Mosul Health Department.

There were 800 people at the wedding hall when the fire broke out, according to reports.

The Iraqi News Agency said the fire was caused by fireworks, candles, and other materials used during the event.

Fire brigades and ambulances from surrounding provinces were dispatched to the area.

Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari also headed to the region.

Footage of the fire breaking out while the bride and groom were dancing was widely circulated on social media, also showing people running in a panic.