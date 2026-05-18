Türkiye sharpened its condemnation on Monday after Israeli naval forces intercepted a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla in international waters, escalating tensions over maritime law, aid access, and the blockade of the enclave.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian convoy made up of dozens of vessels carrying aid and activists from around 40 countries, was aiming to challenge Israel’s naval blockade on Gaza that has been in place since 2007.

Organizers said the mission was peaceful and focused on delivering humanitarian supplies amid worsening conditions in the territory.

According to flotilla organizers, Israeli forces intercepted ships in the eastern Mediterranean, near waters off Crete, surrounding vessels, boarding multiple boats, disrupting communications, and disabling navigation systems.

Contact was reportedly lost with a significant portion of the convoy, with several boats seized and activists detained, including Turkish nationals.

An Israeli naval boat intercepts the Global Sumud Flotilla en route to Gaza, in an attempt to deliver aid in this screengrab taken from a handout video, at sea May 18, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Israel said the operation was conducted to enforce its naval blockade and that detainees were being processed.

The flotilla insisted it was operating under international maritime law and demanded safe passage, calling the interception unlawful and dangerous for civilian participants.

Ankara’s reaction

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry described the operation as “a new act of piracy” and a violation of freedom of navigation under international law. It said Israel had targeted a civilian humanitarian mission and called on the international community to respond collectively and ensure accountability.

Ankara also confirmed ongoing efforts to secure the return of Turkish citizens aboard the flotilla, noting coordination with multiple countries as detainee information continued to be verified.

The political response in Türkiye intensified as senior officials and institutions issued strong statements.

Duran’s statement

Head of Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Burhanettin Duran, strongly condemned the interception, calling it an attack in international waters against what he described as a civilian initiative involving activists from 40 countries attempting to break the blockade on Gaza.

Duran said the operation reflected “barbarity and depravity” and argued it was fundamentally incompatible with humanitarian values, universal principles, and international law. He said targeting unarmed civilians and human rights defenders amounted to “a direct attack on the conscience of humanity.”

He added that the international community, particularly countries whose citizens were on board, had an obligation to ensure civilian safety and pursue accountability through international legal mechanisms.

Duran also stated that Turkish institutions were working to secure the safe return of citizens from Türkiye and other countries, stressing that efforts were being carried out with “utmost care.”

Reaffirming Ankara’s broader stance, he said Türkiye would continue, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to oppose what he described as oppression and illegality, defend Palestinian rights, and raise the issue on international platforms.

Parliamentary and wider response

Türkiye’s parliament unanimously condemned the interception, labeling it a “war crime” and demanding the immediate release of all detained activists. Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also criticized the operation, reinforcing calls for international pressure.

The ruling AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik described the incident as “barbarity” and a violation of humanitarian principles, framing the flotilla as part of a global solidarity effort with Gaza.

Legal and regional context

The interception in international waters has reignited debate over maritime law under UNCLOS and the legality of enforcing blockades far from coastal zones.

People carry a mock boat symbolising the Global Sumud Flotilla as they march towards the U.S. Embassy during a pro-Palestinian rally, Ankara, Türkiye, May 17, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Critics argue the operation raises serious concerns over proportionality and the protection of civilian vessels.

Israel maintains its blockade is a security necessity and says aid should be delivered through controlled land crossings.

The incident echoes the 2010 Mavi Marmara raid, which significantly damaged Türkiye-Israel relations and remains a reference point in current diplomatic tensions.

The flotilla organizers say repeated missions reflect continued attempts to deliver aid amid what they describe as insufficient humanitarian access to Gaza.

Another convoy departed from Türkiye in mid-May 2026, signaling ongoing activism despite repeated interceptions.

The latest confrontation has further strained already fragile relations between Türkiye and Israel and renewed international debate over humanitarian access, naval enforcement, and accountability at sea.