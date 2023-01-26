Türkiye's Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the continued Israeli military violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

The condemnation comes following reports that a fierce Israeli army raid in the Jenin Refugee Camp killed at least nine Palestinians, including one woman in her 60s.

"We have learned with sadness that a number of Palestinians lost their lives during an Israeli army raid on the Jenin Refugee Camp in the West Bank this morning (Jan. 26)," it said in a statement.

"We are deeply concerned about the growing tension and the loss of life being experienced almost every day, especially in the West Bank. We strongly condemn these attacks that have resulted in the deaths of civilians," the Foreign Ministry statement added.

Ankara called on Israel to de-escalate the violence to prevent further civilian deaths.

"We reiterate our call to the Israeli authorities to take the necessary measures effectively in order to prevent the escalation of tension in the region and to prevent loss of life," it said.

Türkiye also extended its condolences to the bereaved and the Palestinian authorities.

"May God have mercy on our Palestinian brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the events, we express our condolences to the state and people of Palestine," the statement added.