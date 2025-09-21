The U.K., Canada and Australia recognized Sunday an independent State of Palestine, in a historic decision that disregarded vociferous opposition from the U.S. and Israel.

In a statement Sunday, Starmer said the move is part of a process to bring about an end to the conflict in Gaza and help promote a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Though the move is largely symbolic, it is a historic moment as the U.K. arguably laid the groundwork for the creation of the Israeli state when it was in control of what was then known as Palestine in 1917.

The announcement was widely anticipated after Starmer said in July that the U.K. would recognize a Palestinian state unless Israel agreed to a cease-fire in Gaza, allowed the U.N. to bring in aid and took other steps toward long-term peace.

Earlier, Canada also recognized Palestine with the hope that it would pave the way for peace based on two states living side by side.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on the social platform X that Canada had recognized a Palestinian state.

"Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel," Carney said in a statement.

He had already said in late July that he would do so, as many Western countries are increasingly fed up with the intensifying war in Gaza.

The move comes ahead of the U.N. General Assembly this week, where other nations, including Australia and France, are also expected to recognize a Palestinian state.