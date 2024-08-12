British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has joined French and German leaders in calling for "de-escalation and regional stability" in the Middle East.

In a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz released Monday, Starmer urged Iran and its allies not to "jeopardize the opportunity to agree to a cease-fire and the release of hostages" in Gaza.

Starmer spoke with Middle Eastern leaders last week, including a call with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and a meeting at Downing Street with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman.

The European statement followed a similar message from President Joe Biden, el-Sissi and Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, who endorsed a three-phase framework demanding that Israel withdraw its troops from Gaza, that Hamas return hostages and that humanitarian aid be distributed safely and effectively.

"We, the leaders of France, Germany, and the U.K. welcome the tireless work of our partners in Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. toward an agreement on a cease-fire and the release of hostages," Starmer, Macron and Scholz wrote.

"We agree that there can be no further delay. We have been working with all parties to prevent escalation and will spare no effort to reduce tensions and find a path to stability. The fighting must end now, and all hostages still detained by Hamas must be released. The people of Gaza need urgent and unfettered delivery and distribution of aid. We are deeply concerned by the heightened tensions in the region and united in our commitment to de-escalation and regional stability."

"In this context, we specifically call on Iran and its allies to refrain from actions that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardize the opportunity to agree on a cease-fire and the release of hostages. They will bear responsibility for any actions that jeopardize this opportunity for peace and stability. No country or nation stands to gain from further escalation in the Middle East."

The U.S., Egyptian and Qatari leaders stated Thursday: "There is no further time to waste nor any excuse from any party for further delay."

They urged "both sides" in the Gaza conflict to join talks in Cairo or Doha on Aug. 15, adding: "As mediators, if necessary, we are prepared to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties."

On Oct. 7 last year, Hamas breached defenses in southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israel.

Israel's genocidal response has so far resulted in the Palestinian death toll in Gaza approaching 40,000, mostly women and children being killed.

Iran-backed Hezbollah based in Lebanon has traded rocket fire with Israel in recent weeks and Israeli forces assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran at the end of July.

At least 93 people died Saturday when an Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel claimed it had targeted a Hamas command center at the site, but Hamas denied having a base there.