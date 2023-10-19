British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak followed the footsteps of his U.S. counterpart for solidarity tour of Israel on Thursday.

As the Israel intensifies its assault of Gaza, in response to a surprise incursion by Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Sunak was set to share his condolences for the loss of life on both sides and warn against further escalation, his office said.

"Above all, I'm here to express my solidarity with the Israeli people ... I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you," Sunak told Israeli reporters after landing.

Sunak was due to visit other regional capitals after Israel.

In an early statement, he said the Gaza hospital attack Tuesday that caused mass Palestinian casualties should be "a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict," adding that Britain would be at "the forefront of this effort."

Sunak will also urge the opening up of a route to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt as soon as possible, and to enable British nationals trapped in Gaza to leave.

Alongside Sunak's visit, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who visited Israel last week, will travel to Egypt, Türkiye and Qatar over the next three days to discuss the conflict and seek a peaceful resolution, his office said.

Britain said the three countries were "vital to international efforts to uphold regional stability, free hostages and allow humanitarian access to Gaza."

Cleverly will meet with senior leaders there to discuss efforts to prevent the conflict spreading, the urgent need to open the Rafah crossing with Egypt to let aid reach those who need it and for Hamas to release hostages, Britain said.