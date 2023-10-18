U.S. President Joe Biden touched down in Tel Aviv on Wednesday as part of a "solidarity" visit amid growing regional discontent over Israel's indiscriminate attacks pushing Gaza Strip to brink of collapse.

Biden is set for a diplomatic scramble to prevent Israel's war against Palestinians from spiraling into an even larger conflict, a challenge that became more difficult as outrage swept through the Middle East after an Israeli strike killed hundreds in a Gaza Strip hospital.

Biden was originally scheduled to visit Jordan as well, but his meetings with Arab leaders were called off as he was leaving Washington, costing him an opportunity for the face-to-face conversations that he views as crucial for navigating this fraught moment.

Now Biden's only stop is Tel Aviv, where he's expected to push for allowing critical humanitarian aid into Gaza during meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.