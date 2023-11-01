The director of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) announced his resignation over the global body's refusal to stop what he called a "textbook case of genocide" in Gaza, as Israel continues indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, leading to one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes of the world.

Craig Mokhiber sent a four-page letter of resignation to the U.N.'s High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk. The letter dated Oct. 28 surfaced late Tuesday.

"Once again, we are seeing genocide unfolding before our eyes, and the organization that we serve appears powerless to stop it," Mokhiber said.

"This is a textbook case of genocide. The European, ethno-nationalist, settler colonial project in Palestine has entered its final phase, toward the expedited destruction of the last remnants of indigenous Palestinian life in Palestine," he said.

Accusing the U.S., U.K. and much of Europe of being "wholly complicit in the horrific assault" Mokhiber said: "Not only are these governments refusing to meet their treaty obligations 'to ensure respect' for the Geneva Conventions, but they are in fact actively arming the assault, providing economic and intelligence support, and giving political and diplomatic cover for Israel's atrocities."

The statement echoed a recent social media post by Mokhiber.

"The genocide we are witnessing in Palestine is the product of decades of Israeli impunity provided by the U.S. & other Western governments & decades of dehumanization of the Palestinian people by Western corporate media," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Both must end now. Speak up for human rights."

Since last weekend, the Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

More than 10,300 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 8,796 Palestinians and over 1,538 Israelis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected growing calls for a cease-fire, saying it would be a "surrender" to Hamas and "that will not happen.