The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon reported Sunday that Israeli forces opened fire on its personnel in the country’s south, while Israel’s military said it had mistaken the peacekeepers for “suspects” and only intended to fire warning shots.

The Israeli military blamed "poor weather conditions" and said it had not deliberately targeted U.N. troops.

Earlier on Sunday, UNIFIL said in a statement that Israeli forces "fired on UNIFIL peacekeepers from a Merkava tank from near a position Israel has established in Lebanese territory," adding that heavy machine gun rounds hit about five meters from their personnel.

The force said the peacekeepers were able to "leave safely 30 minutes later" after the tank withdrew inside the Israeli position.

In a statement, the Israeli military said "two suspects were identified" in the El Hamames area of southern Lebanon.

"The troops subsequently fired warning shots, and the suspects distanced themselves. No injuries were reported," it said.

"After a review, it was determined that the suspects were U.N. soldiers who were conducting a patrol in the area and were classified as suspects due to poor weather conditions.

"No deliberate fire was directed toward UNIFIL soldiers."

UNIFIL has been working with the Lebanese army to consolidate a truce between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah reached last November.

It said the incident "represents a serious violation of U.N. Security Council resolution 1701", which ended a 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, and also formed the basis of last November's truce.

That ceasefire sought to end more than a year of hostilities between the parties, which broke out after the start of the Gaza war.

Under the deal, Israel was to withdraw its forces from south Lebanon, but it has kept them at five areas it deems strategic.

It has also carried out regular strikes on targets in Lebanon, claiming it is hitting Hezbollah sites and operatives.

The Israeli military said the incident was under examination and was being handled through official military liaison channels.

Sunday's incident was not the first in which UNIFIL accused Israel of endangering its troops.

"Yet again, we call on the IDF to cease any aggressive behaviors and attacks on or near peacekeepers," the force said.

Lebanon's army, meanwhile, accused Israel of "violating Lebanese sovereignty, causing instability and obstructing the full deployment of the army in the south".

The army is meant to deploy to the area alongside UNIFIL as part of the ceasefire agreement.

It said it was "working, in coordination with friendly countries, to put and end to the continuous violations".