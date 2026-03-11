The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling on Iran to immediately stop attacks against Gulf countries, warning the strikes violate international law and threaten global peace and security.

The resolution, passed by 13 votes with two abstentions, "demands the immediate cessation of all attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan."

It also "condemns any actions or threats by the Islamic Republic of Iran aimed at closing, obstructing, or otherwise interfering with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."

Iran has struck Gulf states in retaliation to U.S.-Israeli attacks that killed Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The country has also fired on commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial sea passage for the global fuel trade, in a bid to inflict pain on the global economy.