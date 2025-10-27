U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon said they shot down an "aggressive" Israeli drone that appeared to target them, moments before a second drone attacked with a grenade.

In a statement Sunday, the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said that "an Israeli drone" had approached its troops "in an aggressive manner" on Sunday afternoon.

"The peacekeepers applied necessary defensive countermeasures to neutralize the drone," according to the force.

Later that afternoon, "an Israeli drone came close to a UNIFIL patrol operating near Kfar Kila and dropped a grenade," the statement continued.

"Moments later, an Israeli tank fired a shot toward the peacekeepers. Fortunately, no injury or damage was caused to the UNIFIL peacekeepers and assets," it added.

It comes following a similar incident several weeks earlier, which saw the Israeli military firing several grenades in the immediate vicinity of blue helmet soldiers in southern Lebanon, according to the U.N.

The U.N. described that incident as the most serious attack on the peacekeeping forces since the cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect almost a year ago.

Since then, both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violations. Israel continues to attack targets in the neighboring country on an almost daily basis and, according to its own figures, has killed more than 330 Hezbollah members since the cease-fire began and attacked hundreds of other targets.

Hezbollah has been severely weakened by the recent war with Israel and is under pressure both domestically and internationally to surrender its weapons, which it has so far refused.

The Lebanese army has presented a plan for the disarmament of Hezbollah, but it remains to be seen whether it can be implemented.