Erik Prince, the founder of security firm Blackwater, violated a United Nations arms embargo on Libya by supporting Libyan putschist Khalifa Haftar against the legitimate government, a confidential U.N. report delivered to the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) has revealed.

According to the report, the notorious security firm tried twice to overthrow the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in 2019.

The report stated that Prince sent foreign mercenaries and weapons to support Haftar against the GNA based in Tripoli.

The mercenaries planned to form a team aimed at tracking down Libyan leaders and assassinating them, the report said.

Last December, then-U.S. President Donald Trump issued a decision to grant clemency to four U.S. security contractors who worked for Blackwater and were convicted of killing Iraqi civilians in 2007, a move condemned by Iraq.

The Blackwater firm, whose name has since changed, was founded by former Navy SEAL Prince, who is also the brother of Betsy DeVos, who served as education secretary under Trump.

Libya has been plagued by chaos since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gadhafi in 2011.

On Feb. 5, Libya's rival political groups agreed during U.N.-mediated talks in Geneva to form an interim authority that would lead the country to elections in December this year.