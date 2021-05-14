The U.S. blocked a public virtual meeting of the UN Security Council to address the escalating conflict in the Gaza Strip and Israel, diplomats familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The open meeting was requested by China, Tunisia and Norway to be held Friday, but the US said "an open meeting tomorrow will not support these de-escalatory efforts," diplomats told Anadolu Agency.

Instead, the US proposed an open debate on Tuesday, according to the diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The US blocked a Security Council statement on Wednesday regarding the spiraling violence as Israel continues to pound densely-populated Gaza with airstrikes amid continued rocket attacks from Palestinian groups.

The nixed statement followed a second council briefing from UN Special Envoy for Israeli-Palestinian Peace Tor Wennesland.

It "expressed deep concern about the latest situation in Gaza, and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities," and further "expressed concern about the tensions and violence in East Jerusalem, especially in and around the holy sites."

"Council members demanded immediate cessation of all acts of violence, provocation, incitement and destruction. They called for respect for international law, including international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians," it said.

Seven Israelis have been killed in recent violence -- six in rocket attacks in addition to a soldier who was killed when an anti-tank guided missile struck his jeep.

Tensions have been running high since an Israeli court last week ordered the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, leading to Palestinian protests and Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians, including worshippers at the city's Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The latest death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 87, including 18 children and eight women, with 530 injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.