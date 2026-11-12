U.S. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries called Thursday for sweeping changes in the Middle East, reaffirming his support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Democrats' ⁠sweeping victories in last ⁠week's midterm elections could lead to the curbing of U.S. support for its close ally Israel, putting ​the spotlight on party leaders' views ​as they prepare ⁠to take control of both houses of Congress on Jan. 3.

Jeffries, a New York Democrat, is expected to be the next House speaker.

"The status quo is unacceptable, and we need dramatic change. And that looks like, as far as I'm concerned, making sure you have a safe and secure Israel, living side by side as a Jewish and democratic state with an independent Palestinian state that provides ⁠dignity ⁠and self-determination for the Palestinians," he said at a weekly press conference.

Next year, Democratic leaders will have the lead in writing bills and deciding what legislation comes up for a vote, although Republican President Donald Trump retains the power to veto measures passed by Congress. It takes two-thirds majorities in both the House and Senate to ⁠overcome a veto.

Many of the winning Democrats had campaigned against military aid to Israel and the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, issues expected to get ​greater scrutiny in Congress next year.

Washington has historically supported ​a negotiated two-state solution, although the Trump administration has focused on its own plan for Gaza and a ⁠broader ‌Middle East ‌settlement.

The steep toll on civilians of ⁠Israel's campaign in Gaza and Prime ‌Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's embrace of Trump and other Republicans had already strained ​decades of bipartisan support for ⁠Israel.

Jeffries called for "dramatic change" in the ⁠West Bank, Gaza and to the Memorandum of Understanding with ⁠Israel, which provides $3.8 billion ​in US military aid to Israel each year and expires in September 2028.