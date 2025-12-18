The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on two more judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after they rejected an attempt by Israel to end a war crimes probe in Gaza.

The Hague-based ICC reacted quickly, saying it "strongly rejects" the fresh sanctions it described as "a flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had already ordered sanctions on judges and prosecutors in the case, explicitly linked the new measures to a vote Monday in which the two judges sided with the majority and upheld arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

"We will not tolerate ICC abuses of power that violate the sovereignty of the United States and Israel and wrongly subject U.S. and Israeli persons to the ICC's jurisdiction," Rubio said in a statement. "We will continue to respond with significant and tangible consequences to the ICC's lawfare and overreach," he wrote.

The latest move brings the number of ICC judges sanctioned by the Trump administration to at least eight, along with at least three prosecutors, including chief prosecutor Karim Khan.

In a statetement, the court said on Thursday that "such measures targeting judges and prosecutors who were elected by the states parties undermine the rule of law."

"When judicial actors are threatened for applying the law, it is the international legal order itself that is placed at risk," it said.

The statement said the court, which has 18 judges, would continue to carry out its mandate "with independence and impartiality."

The Netherlands condemned U.S. sanctions, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel said on Thursday.

"International courts and tribunals must be able to carry out their mandates unhindered," Van Weel also said on social media platform X, adding the Netherlands continues to support the court and its staff.

The judges newly slapped with sanctions were Gocha Lordkipanidze, formerly Georgia's justice minister, and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia.

The sanctions ban the judges from entering the United States and block property or financial transactions with them in the U.S.

Lordkipanidze was formerly an adjunct professor at Columbia University in New York.

Monday's 44-page ruling upheld the decision to investigate war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.

Netanyahu and Gallant both face accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the genocidal Israeli offensive in the Palestinian territory launched after the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The latest action puts the United States in league with Russia, which last week sentenced ICC judges and prosecutor Khan in absentia.

The ICC had also issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladmir Putin related to the invasion of Ukraine.

The United States, Israel and Russia are among the countries that reject the ICC, which is backed by nearly all Western democracies.

The ICC was set up in 2002 as a court of last resort when countries do not have adequate legal systems to ensure accountability.

During Trump's first term, the United States also took action against the top ICC prosecutor in an attempt to block an investigation into alleged abuses during the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan.

Former President Joe Biden's administration lifted the sanctions and sought limited cooperation with the court, especially over Ukraine.