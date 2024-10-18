The U.S. reiterated its goal for Israel to fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip, responding to Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz's assertion that military operations could persist for years.

“We ultimately want to see Israel fully withdrawn from Gaza,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Thursday, following Gantz's comments about the prolonged military presence in the region.

Gantz, head of the National Unity Party and a former War Cabinet minister, labeled the recent killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as an “important achievement,” but insisted it doesn’t signify the war's conclusion.

The Israeli military announced Sinwar's death on Thursday, and Gantz emphasized that Israel must capitalize on this development to secure the return of hostages and dismantle Hamas' governance.

“The Israeli military will continue to operate in the Gaza Strip for years to come,” he said on X.

When asked about the U.S. stance on the reoccupation of Gaza – an issue previously articulated by Secretary of State Antony Blinken – Miller affirmed, “Of course.”

He did not directly address Gantz’s comments but reiterated the U.S. desire for Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza.

Miller acknowledged Israel's right to defend itself against terrorist threats, emphasizing the importance of achieving an end to the conflict.

“What we want to see is an end to this war, the elimination of the terrorist threat from Gaza, and a political path that establishes a Palestinian state that is not hostile to Israel,” he said.

“Of course, you wouldn’t want to see and wouldn’t need to see the IDF operating in that environment,” he added, reinforcing the U.S. commitment to a peaceful resolution.