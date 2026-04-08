Direct negotiations between the United States and Iran on efforts to halt the war are set to take place in Pakistan on Saturday, the White House said Wednesday, following the announcement of a cease-fire agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump is sending a delegation led by Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, said government spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt in Washington.

The initial talks are due to take place on Saturday morning local time - five hours ahead of GMT - and "we know we look forward to those in-person meetings," said Leavitt.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had previously invited delegations from the U.S. and Iran for talks to discuss a final resolution to the Gulf conflict, now in its second month.

According to Pakistani sources, representatives from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt could also take part in the negotiations.

Iran and the U.S. agreed on a two-week pause in fighting and the temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz overnight under a last-ditch deal to avert a massive wave of strikes threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The agreement was praised by politicians worldwide, but concern remains over the situation in Lebanon, with attacks ongoing by Israel and Iran threatening to withdraw from the agreement in protest.