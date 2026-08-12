The United States and Iran have agreed in principle to extend a 60-day temporary cease-fire set to expire on Aug. 17 under the diplomatic framework of the Islamabad Accord, Pakistani government sources said.

A source close to the mediation process confirmed to the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency that both Washington and Tehran have formally conveyed their approval for the extension to international mediators.

However, active contacts remain ongoing between the parties to determine the precise duration of the extended truce beyond the initial Aug. 17 deadline, the source added.

Neither U.S. nor Iranian officials have issued formal public statements regarding the extension.

Washington and Tehran agreed to a Pakistan-brokered cease-fire in April and the landmark Islamabad Accord was reached on June 17.

The initial agreement established a 60-day negotiation period designed to provide diplomatic space for both sides to negotiate a final, permanent settlement to end the war.

However, the talks later stalled over disagreements on security guarantees and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategic routes for global energy supplies and trade.

A dramatic escalation then followed the stalemate in hostilities. Between July 8 and July 24, the U.S. and Iran exchanged military strikes, with Washington launching attacks on targets inside Iran.

Tehran then responded by striking what it described as U.S. military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries, including Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.