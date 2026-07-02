The U.S. and Iran will continue the next round of indirect talks after the funeral of Iran’s late supreme leader, mediators said Thursday, as diplomatic efforts to end the Middle East war continue despite ongoing tensions.

Following the foes' indirect discussions in Doha Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as mediators Qatar and Pakistan, offered signs that diplomacy was holding, despite exchanges of fire this week.

An interim deal was agreed to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz and end hostilities, but major questions still need to be tackled in talks, including Iran's nuclear program.

"Qatari and Pakistani mediators concluded separate meetings with the U.S. and Iranian negotiators in Doha (Wednesday), with positive progress made," Pakistan said Thursday.

Islamabad added that the sides agreed to keep talking, "with the next meeting to be set at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader."

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed aged 86 at his compound in the center of the Iranian capital on Feb. 28, the first day of the war. Power was swiftly passed to his son Mojtaba.

Ali Khamenei's public funeral will begin Saturday, with his body lying in state at the colossal complex in central Tehran that hosts major Friday prayers, official ceremonies and religious gatherings.

His burial will take place on July 9 at the shrine of Imam Reza in the northeastern city of Mashhad, his birthplace.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who led Tehran's delegation, said Wednesday' talks had concluded with an agreement to establish a communications channel by Thursday to report and record alleged violations of the memorandum.

Iran had insisted there would be no direct negotiations with the United States in Doha.

Trump told reporters Wednesday before boarding Air Force One: "As far as things are going, the denuclearization of Iran is moving along well."

"We hit them very hard ... but we're getting along very well," he added.

Preparations are underway ahead of the funeral for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran, July 2, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Lines of contact

The Qatar discussions, held at a lower level and focused on implementing the memorandum, were meant to "build on the progress made at the Lake Lucerne Summit", a diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Tehran rejected Trump's earlier suggestion that the talks would be direct, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei saying Iran had "no plans for negotiations with the American side at any level over the coming days."

Gharibabadi said discussions also covered frozen Iranian assets, whose release Tehran has demanded as part of any settlement.

He said officials reviewed the use of part of an initial $6 billion and agreed that goods needed by Iran would be purchased and made available.

U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were not taking part in the technical talks, the diplomat said, after meeting Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the office of Qatar's emir said Kushner and Witkoff had also met ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Hormuz 'under Iran'

Since the U.S.-Iran deal was signed last month, the sides have exchanged fire in the Gulf.

Tehran targeted a commercial ship it said had strayed from its approved route through the Strait of Hormuz and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) responded by saying it had struck 10 Iranian military targets.

Iran then hit U.S. bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, drawing condemnation from both Gulf states.

CENTCOM said Wednesday it led a regional security dialogue hosted by Bahrain, held with defense leaders from 12 nations, mostly from the Gulf.

"Leaders underscored their shared commitment to the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said on X.

Gharibabadi responded Thursday, saying the strait "is defined under Iran's command, not CENTCOM."

"A military summit in Bahrain cannot establish legal order and security for the Persian Gulf," he said.

"The region's security will be ensured through the end of interventions and the U.S. withdrawal from the area, respect for countries' sovereignty, and acceptance of new geopolitical realities – not under the military umbrella of America."

Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tuesday that "when a war of this magnitude comes to an end ... it is inevitable that there will be implementation challenges, incidents and differences of opinion, especially where parties such as the Israeli regime are concerned."

On the Lebanon front, fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has also been relatively quiet.

Iran-backed Hezbollah joined the wider Middle East war in March with rocket fire at Israel, triggering Israeli airstrikes and a ground invasion.

Tehran has insisted any final deal should include an end to the Lebanon conflict and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the south, part of which they occupy.