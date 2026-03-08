At least four people were killed Sunday when overnight U.S. and Israeli strikes hit five oil facilities in and around the Iranian capital, an official told state television in Tehran.

"Last night, four oil depots and a petroleum products transport centre in Tehran and the Alborz were attacked by enemy aircraft," the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, Keramat Veyskarami, told state TV.

"Four of our personnel, including two oil tanker drivers, were killed in the incident," he added, saying the facilities were damaged but the "fire was brought under control."

Smoke from fires overnight hung over the capital, casting a dark haze across the city as morning broke, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

Residents reported the smell of burning lingering in the air, with many saying it appeared dark even as the sun rose and rain poured on the city.

The Iranian Red Crescent said the oil depot explosions released into the air "significant quantities of toxic hydrocarbon compounds, sulfur, and nitrogen oxides."

"In the event of precipitation, the resulting rain is extremely dangerous and highly acidic," it added in a statement, warning of skin burns and severe lung damage.

Iran's environmental authorities urged Iranians to remain indoors to avoid respiratory problems and other health consequences.

Veyskarami said Iran's oil depots had "sufficient gasoline reserves."

On Feb. 28, the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran that killed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggered a war that has spread across the Middle East.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and U.S. interests across the region.