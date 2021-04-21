Israeli state media reported late Wednesday that Israeli and United States officials will meet in Washington next week to discuss Iran.

Israeli army chief Aviv Kochavi, Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, and Chief of Staff for National Security Meir Ben Shabbat will visit the U.S. next week, Kan TV channel reported.

Kochavi, Cohen and Shabbat will hold separate meetings with senior U.S. officials.

During their meetings, the officials will discuss the ongoing talks between Tehran, Washington and five world powers in Vienna aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear agreement, the channel added.

Tel Aviv wants the Biden administration in the U.S. to continue the sanctions imposed on Iran under the former U.S. President Donald Trump and not to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The 2015 nuclear agreement was sealed in Vienna between five world powers, namely the U.S., Britain, Russia, China, France, plus Germany and Iran.

The six countries are continuing to discuss ways in the Austrian capital geared at reviving the deal, which Trump unilaterally abandoned in May 2018.

The U.S. delegation is not participating in the meeting with the other world powers as Tehran refuses to directly negotiate with Washington until sanctions are lifted.