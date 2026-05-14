A U.S. federal judge has suspended government sanctions imposed on Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories, in a ruling that temporarily blocks measures taken against the outspoken critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Judge Richard Leon at the District of Columbia court justified the suspension on Wednesday on the grounds of protecting freedom of speech. Albanese's husband and daughter had filed a lawsuit against the U.S. sanctions. Albanese, an Italian jurist, thanked her family on the platform X.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Albanese in July 2025. In a statement outlining the sanctions, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: "Albanese has spewed unabashed antisemitism, expressed support for terrorism, and open contempt for the United States, Israel, and the West."

The administration said she had contacted the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prompt investigations or arrests of U.S. or Israeli nationals without informing either country. Neither country is a member of the court. Previously, Trump had issued an executive order targeting ICC members.

The sanctions allow assets of those affected in the United States to be frozen and bars those individuals and their family members from entering the U.S.

The Italian-born expert, who assumed her mandate in 2022, has faced harsh criticism by Israel and some of its allies over her relentless criticism and long-standing accusations that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza.

"Protecting the freedom of speech is 'always' in the public interest," Judge Leon wrote in an opinion accompanying the order.

Albanese, who said the U.S. sanctions were "calculated to weaken my mission" when they were first imposed, and celebrated the ruling on social media.

"Thanks to my daughter and my husband for stepping up to defend me, and everyone who has helped so far," Albanese said in a statement on X. "Together we are One."

U.N. special rapporteurs like Albanese are independent experts who are appointed by the U.N. rights council but do not speak on behalf of the United Nations.