The United States Central Command said Wednesday it conducted five strikes against Daesh terrorist targets across Syria between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, including an operation that hit a weapons storage site with 50 precision-guided munitions.

The strikes targeted multiple Daesh facilities, including a communications site, a critical logistics node, and weapons storage locations.

The targets were destroyed using approximately 50 precision munitions delivered by fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial systems, it said in a statement.

"Striking these targets demonstrates our continued focus and resolve for preventing an ISIS resurgence in Syria," said Adm. Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander.

Cooper said operating in coordination with coalition and partner forces "to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS makes America, the region and the world safer."