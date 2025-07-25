A raid by the U.S.-led coalition has killed a senior leader in the Daesh terrorist group during a raid in northwestern Syria, the U.S. military said Friday.

The U.S. Central Command said in a statement that it had killed IS leader Dhiya Zawba Muslih al-Hardan and his two adult sons, who were also affiliated with the group, early Friday in a raid in the town of al-Bab, in Syria's Aleppo province.

It said the men "posed a threat to U.S. and Coalition Forces, as well as the new Syrian Government," adding that three women and three children at the site were not harmed.

"We will continue to relentlessly pursue ISIS terrorists wherever they are," CENTCOM chief Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla was quoted as saying.

He added: "ISIS terrorists are not safe where they sleep, where they operate, and where they hide."

"Alongside our partners and allies, US Central Command is committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS terrorists that threaten the region, our allies, and our homeland," Kurilla said.