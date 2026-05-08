U.S. Central Command said Friday that American forces disabled two additional Iranian tankers in the Gulf of Oman after the vessels allegedly attempted to breach Washington’s blockade and enter an Iranian port.

CENTCOM said in a statement that the vessels – the M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda – were intercepted before they could enter an Iranian port along the Gulf of Oman. Both tankers were reportedly unladen at the time of the incident.

The command said a third Iranian-flagged vessel had been disabled on Wednesday.

"All three vessels are no longer transiting to Iran," it added.

Adm. Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander, said in the statement that U.S. forces in the Middle East "remain committed to full enforcement of the blockade of vessels entering or leaving Iran."