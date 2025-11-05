The United States plans to present a draft United Nations Security Council resolution outlining President Donald Trump’s peace framework for Gaza to the council’s 10 elected members on Wednesday, a U.S. official said.

Representatives for Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates will join the U.S., "showing clear regional support," the official added.

Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas agreed a month ago to the first phase of Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza: a cease-fire in Israel’s two-year war on Gaza and hostage-release deal.

The United States has drafted a U.N. Security Council resolution that would approve a two-year mandate for a Gaza transitional governance body and an international stabilization force in the Palestinian enclave, according to the text seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if any changes have been made to the draft that will be shared with the 10 elected Security Council members. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the U.S., Britain or France to be adopted.

It was not immediately clear if the U.S. has yet shared a copy of the draft resolution with Russia and China. The two-page text seen by Reuters would authorize a Board of Peace transitional governance administration to establish a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza that could "use all necessary measures" - code for force - to carry out its mandate.