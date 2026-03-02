Several U.S. warplanes crashed in Kuwait on Monday morning but all crew members survived, Kuwait’s Defense Ministry said, as Iran carried out a third straight day of strikes in the Gulf.

"Several U.S. warplanes crashed this morning. Confirming that all crew members survived," a Defense Ministry spokesman said in a statement, adding that the cause was under investigation.

"Authorities immediately initiated search and rescue operations, evacuating the crews and transporting them to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. He noted that their condition is stable," the statement added.

Meanwhile, smoke was also seen rising over the U.S. embassy in the capital, Kuwait City Monday, witnesses told dpa.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

The embassy had issued a warning, saying there was an ongoing threat from missiles and drones over Kuwait and advising people not to come to the embassy. U.S. citizens were urged to stay home and remain vigilant due to potential attacks.

Air defenses intercepted several "hostile drones" that approached the country by sea, according to the civil defence agency KUNA. No injuries were reported, and the agency said the security situation remained "stable."

Kuwait, like other Gulf states, has faced attacks since the U.S., Israeli attacks and the killing of its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. Targets in the region have included U.S. military facilities.

In retaliation for U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, Iran has also attacked sites in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain.