The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday that the agency has confirmed 13 strikes on healthcare facilities in Iran during the ongoing U.S.-Israeli campaign.

The organization is also reviewing reports indicating that four medical workers may have been killed and another 25 injured, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference, without attributing blame.

"An estimated 100,000 people have left Iran and in Lebanon, more than 60,000 people have been displaced," Ghebreyesus said.

Dr. Hanan Balkhy added at the same briefing that four ambulances in Iran were also affected and that hospitals and other health sites suffered minor damage ⁠due ⁠to strikes nearby, citing Iranian authorities. One of these hospitals in the capital Tehran was evacuated as a result, the U.N. health agency previously said.

"As of now, for Iran we have verified 13 attacks on health care, resulting in 3 deaths and no injuries. For Lebanon, we have now verified ⁠three attacks resulting in three deaths and six injuries," a WHO spokesperson told Reuters.

Iran's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, ​in a letter to Tedros earlier this week, has said ​that 10 facilities had been hit by military strikes.

Balkhy said that the WHO logistics hub ⁠in ‌Dubai, ‌which provides health supplies to dozens of ⁠countries, is temporarily out of ‌service because of transport restrictions in the region.

A spokesperson from ​the International Federation ⁠of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies ⁠also said on Thursday that three of its workers ⁠had been ​injured in military attacks since Feb. 28 in Iran.