Countries across the Middle East and beyond on Tuesday strongly condemned Israel after it launched an airstrike on Hamas leaders in Doha, the Qatari capital, in what many called a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of Qatar.

Explosions shook Doha, with plumes of smoke rising into the sky as the strike hit while Hamas negotiators were reportedly discussing U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent proposal for a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap. Israel later said it had conducted a “precise strike” targeting Hamas’ senior leadership, though it did not specify the location. The Israeli prime minister’s office added the operation was “wholly independent,” declaring: “Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

Arab nations denounce violation of Qatar’s sovereignty

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry blasted the attack as “a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, and a flagrant assault on the sovereignty and security of sisterly Qatar.” The ministry warned the strike would push the region “toward further violence and conflict and threaten regional and international security and stability.”

The United Arab Emirates also voiced outrage, with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed expressing his country’s “full solidarity with precious Qatar” in a message on the U.S. social media company X.

Saudi Arabia condemned and denounced “in the strongest terms the brutal Israeli aggression and the flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Riyadh reaffirmed full solidarity with Doha and offered to support any measures Qatar may take in response. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a phone call with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, described the attack as a “criminal act” and “a flagrant violation of international laws and norms,” according to state news agency SPA.

Qatar’s own Foreign Ministry said the strike represented “a blatant violation of international law,” underscoring that Doha, along with Egypt and the U.S., has been mediating indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas in search of a truce and prisoner swap deal.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel’s actions, calling them a “flagrant violation” of Doha’s sovereignty. “We are just learning about the Israeli attacks in Qatar, a country that has been playing a very positive role to achieve a cease-fire and release of all hostages. I condemn this flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar,” Guterres told reporters.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu also denounced the attack, calling it a “cowardly action” and “a serious violation of international law” in a post on X. He urged the international community to take “urgent” and “unified” action to hold Tel Aviv accountable for its “numerous and continued violations of international norms and principles.”

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condemned the strike as “unacceptable,” saying in a statement that “whatever the goals may be, these actions clearly violate the sovereign rights of the Qatari state and are contrary to the principles of international law.”

Iran also slammed the attack, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei telling state TV the strike was “an extremely dangerous and criminal action” and “a gross violation of all international rules and regulations, a violation of Qatar’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Israel’s expansionist policy under fire

The wave of condemnation highlighted Israel’s increasing isolation as it pursues military aggression far beyond the occupied Palestinian territories. Türkiye's Foreign Ministry stressed that targeting Hamas negotiators in a third country undermines all efforts to achieve peace and reveals Israel’s intent to prolong war, expand its regional aggression, and normalize terrorism as a state policy.

Since Oct. 2023, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians, further fueling accusations of war crimes, expansionism, and blatant disregard for international law.