Hamas announced that its Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar would replace the Palestinian group's assassinated political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group said Sinwar had become its new leader.

"The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces the selection of leader Yahya Sinwar as the head of the political bureau of the movement," a statement from the group said.

Sinwar has not made any public appearances since Oct. 7.

Like Haniyeh, Sinwar was also born in a refugee camp in Gaza after his family was expelled by Israel.