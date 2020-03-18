Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed its first two deaths from coronavirus as the total number of infected patients in the country climbed to 260, the health minister said on Twitter.
Both deaths were reported from northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where so far 19 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.
"Sadly, a second patient in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar, a 36-year-old from Hangu district has also passed away from coronavirus," Taimur Khan Jhangra, provincial minister for health of northwest province said in a tweet.
The patient was brought to the (LRH) on Tuesday night, tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away Wednesday, Mohammad Asim, spokesman for the hospital told Reuters.
On Tuesday night, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an address to the nation, urged citizens to remain calm and not rush to get tested.
