Sweden’s Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said Sunday that allegations of mistreatment against Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who remains detained in Israel, would be “very serious” if confirmed.

"Even before the arrest, we had conveyed to Israel the importance of respecting the safety and consular rights of Swedish citizens," Malmer Stenergard said in a statement to Swedish news agency TT.

"I have taken note of the reports of allegations of abusive treatment. If the reports are true, this is very serious. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the embassy are working to bring the Swedish citizens home as soon as possible," she added.

The minister reiterated that Sweden had "emphasized that the needs for food and water must be met, and that all detainees must be given the opportunity to meet with legal counsel if they so desire."

She said Sweden has "reinforced its preparedness in Tel Aviv with staff from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Stockholm."

Earlier on Sunday, the Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry refrained from confirming media reports claiming Thunberg was mistreated by Israeli authorities, including being forced to pose for a photo with an Israeli flag in a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA).

The ministry said its representatives met the detainees on Friday and are maintaining contact with their relatives, adding that efforts to secure further consular access are ongoing.

Thunberg was among the more than 400 activists, parliamentarians, and lawyers detained after Israeli forces intercepted the Gaza-bound aid flotilla earlier this week. Some of the detainees have since been deported, while legal proceedings for others are still underway.

According to correspondence seen by The Guardian, Thunberg told Swedish officials that she had been held in a cell infested with bedbugs and provided with insufficient food and water.

Israeli forces, the British newspaper said, are also reported by another detainee to have taken photographs where Thunberg was allegedly forced to hold flags.

Other flotilla participants corroborated the claims of Thunberg's mistreatment. Turkish activist Ersin Çelik told AA that Israeli forces "severely tortured Greta before our eyes," and "made her crawl and made her kiss the Israeli flag."

Italian journalist Lorenzo D'Agostino said she was "wrapped in the Israeli flag and paraded like a trophy."