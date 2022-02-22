At least one person died after a car bomb exploded in northern Syria on Tuesday, according to local sources.

The bomb, which was planted in a vehicle, exploded in the Syrian opposition-held city of Azaz.

Security forces launched an investigation into the attack, focusing on the possibility that it was planned by the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

The terror group, operating from Syria's adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often carries out attacks in Jarabulus, Azaz, Afrin and al-Bab.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).