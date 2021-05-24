Three civilians lost their lives in a bomb attack in Syria’s northern town of Jarablus on Monday.

The terror act was carried out using a bomb attached to a motorcycle. Local security forces that investigated the area believe that the PKK’s Syrian offshoot, the YPG, is responsible for the attack.

Jarablus was liberated from Daesh terrorists by Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in September 2016. The operation, which concluded in March 2017, was meant to clear terrorists from parts of Syria that border Turkey.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorism corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of locals, including Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019.

Districts of northern Syria's under Turkish control are regularly targeted by the YPG, which seized large swathes of land in the northern parts of the war-torn country with the Assad regime's blessing when clashes intensified in 2012.

Ankara considers the YPG, which was backed by the U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition on the pretext of fighting the Daesh terrorist group on the ground, a grave national security threat.

Syria's war has killed more than 387,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.