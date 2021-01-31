A car bomb exploded on Sunday in northwestern Syria's Azaz killing four people, a war monitor reported, making it the second attack of its kind in the region in two days.

At least 22 others were injured in the explosion in the town of Azaz in the countryside of the northern province of Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added.

The explosion also resulted in heavy material damage, the Britain-based monitor added without details.

The blast took place near the town's cultural center which is being used as the opposition government's base, a local police source told Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa).

On Saturday, a car bomb believed to have been deployed and detonated by YPG terrorists in the center of the northern Syrian town of Afrin claimed the lives of six civilians, including a child.

The car, which contained explosives, blew up in a neighborhood where workshops are located during the afternoon rush hour on the first working day of the week. The blast killed a child, three other civilians and an unidentified person, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said in remarks carried by the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Turkey's official Anadolu Agency (AA) put the death toll at six with 25 injuries, adding that the powerful blast was felt throughout the district.

AA reported that local security sources have assessed that the attack was conducted by YPG terrorists, the PKK's Syrian offshoot, who were expelled from the region in March 2018 after the town was liberated by the Operation Olive Branch launched by the Turkish military and allied Syrian National Army (SNA) fighters.

So far, responsibility has not been claimed for either attack.

Afrin and other districts under Turkish control are regularly targeted by the YPG, which seized control of large swathes of land in the northern parts of the war-torn country with the Bashar Assad regime's blessing when clashes intensified back in 2012.

Ankara considers the YPG, which was deployed by the U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition under the pretext of fighting the terrorist group on the ground, a grave national security threat.