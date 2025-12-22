At least five civilians were injured after clashes erupted in Syria’s Aleppo province after the PKK/YPG-linked Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched attacks on positions held by the Syrian army, local and security sources said Monday.

According to reports, SDF elements targeted Syrian army forces in Aleppo’s northern neighborhoods, injuring five civilians, including three civil defense personnel. The attacks were carried out from positions in the Ashrafiyah and Sheikh Maqsoud districts, where terrorists opened fire around the Shayhan Junction using sniper rifles and heavy machine guns.

Residents reported hearing gunfire across several parts of the city as clashes briefly intensified.

Syrian media said SDF militants moved from the Ashrafiyah neighborhood and targeted internal security points near the Shayhan and Lermun junctions, prompting authorities to shut down parts of the Gaziantep–Aleppo highway near those areas. Officials urged residents to remain indoors as security measures were tightened.

Türkiye considers the SDF an extension of the PKK terrorist organization, which has carried out a decades-long campaign of terrorism against the Turkish state and is designated as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.