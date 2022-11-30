The leader of the Daesh terrorist group, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in an operation conducted by the Türkiye-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) in Syria, the U.S. Central Command said Thursday.

The group has selected Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi to replace him, the spokesman of the terrorist group said in an audio message posted on Telegram on Thursday. No details about the new Daesh leader were given in the audio message.

The U.S. Central Command confirmed that the Daesh terrorist leader was killed in Syria's Daraa province in an operation by the FSA last month.

"CENTCOM and our partners remain focused on the enduring defeat of ISIS," spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement, referring to Daesh.

The White House welcomed the news of the al-Qurayshi's death.

"We are pleased to see the removal of ISIS' top leaders in such quick succession. The United States remains committed to countering the global threat from ISIS and stands ready to work with international partners who share that same goal," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pieree told reporters.

Daesh announced Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi as its new leader in March after the death of its predecessor Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi.

The latter Quraishi was the brother of slain former Daesh caliph Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to two Iraqi security officials and one Western security source.

Both Quraishi and Baghdadi died by blowing themselves and family members up during U.S. raids on their hideouts in northern Syria.

Daesh terrorist group emerged from the chaos of the civil war in neighboring Syria last decade and took over vast swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014. Baghdadi declared a self-proclaimed caliphate from a mosque in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul that year and proclaimed himself caliph of all Muslims.

Daesh's brutal rule, during which it killed and executed thousands of people in the name of its perverted interpretation of religion, came to an end in Mosul when Iraqi and international forces defeated the group there in 2017.

Its remaining thousands of militants have in recent years mostly hidden out in remote territory but are still able to carry out significant insurgent-style attacks.