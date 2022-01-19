Camps hosting displaced civilians in northern Syria have been buried in snow in below-freezing temperatures. In the camps of northern Syria's Afrin and Azaz, many tents were destroyed and roads were blocked due to harsh winter conditions.

The regions, which were cleared of terrorism with Turkey's cross-border operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch, turned white thanks to overnight snowfall.

Although the precipitation stopped in the early hours of the morning, roads were closed in camps located around Afrin and Azaz, where the snow thickness exceeded 40 centimeters (15.7 inches).

In the region where snowfall occurred, many tents were destroyed due to weather conditions.

Trying to clean their tents with the limited means at their disposal, Syrians sought support from aid organizations in harsh winter conditions.

"After the snowfall, our tents collapsed on us. The rain at night turned into snow," said Mohammed Hisham, who lives in one of these camps.

"When the snow was heavy, the tents collapsed. While the children and women were sleeping, the tent collapsed on them. About 50 tents were damaged."

Hisham stated that they collect plastic and cardboard for warmth and asked aid organizations to help them in winter conditions.

Harsh winter conditions negatively affect camps for displaced civilians, Azaz, northern Syria, Jan. 19, 2022. (AA Photo)

Turkish forces have launched three operations in the last six years, securing hundreds of kilometers of the border strip and pushing around 30 kilometers (20 miles) into northern Syria.

The region hosts thousands of civilians who left their homes due to the attacks by the Bashar Assad regime during the Syrian civil war.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Turkey has backed moderate opposition groups against the Assad regime and opened its doors to those who had to flee the country to save their lives. Turkey hosts more Syrian migrants than any other country in the world.

The country also leads humanitarian aid efforts for Syrians in Turkey and opposition-controlled areas of northern Syria. Yet, many displaced people still have to deal with harsh conditions while trying to survive in camps and tents.