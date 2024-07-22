Eight member states of the European Union urged the bloc to review its ties with Syria in view of the surge of irregular migrants from the country, according to a report on Monday.

"Syrians continue to leave in large numbers, putting additional strain on neighboring countries, in a period when tension in the area is running high, risking new refugee waves," a corresponding letter addressed to top EU diplomat Josep Borrell reads.

The EU severed ties with Syria under the government of President Bashar Assad in 2011 after the escalation of violence during the civil war.

In 2017, the EU agreed that no normalization with the Syrian regime would take place until Assad participated in a political process to end the war in line with United Nations resolutions.

However, the group of eight countries, including Italy and Austria, called for a "realistic, proactive and effective" approach to Syria in light of new developments in the region.

In their paper, the group calls for the appointment of an envoy to strengthen the EU's diplomatic relations with all Syrian parties.

The paper also called for an analysis of EU sanctions imposed on Syria to ensure they are penalizing regime officials and not the private sector.

Croatia, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece, Slovenia and Slovakia are also part of the push to review ties with Syria at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.