The YPG/PKK terrorists' decision to hike fuel prices in parts of northeastern Syria under their control has sparked protests that have turned violent, leaving one demonstrator dead, a monitor said.

The terrorists said Monday that it was doubling, and in some cases, tripling the cost of fuel.

Dozens of people took to the streets in the city of Qamishli and other areas Tuesday calling on the YPG/PKK to reverse the price hike, Agence France-Presse (AFP) correspondents reported.

Clashes broke out when protesters and gunmen stormed a base in the town of Shadadi belonging to the terrorists, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

One protester was killed and five others were wounded in the exchange of fire, said the Britain-based monitor.

The price hike saw the cost of diesel climb to 400 Syrian pounds ($0.30 at the official exchange rate) per liter from 150 pounds, and petrol reaching 410 pounds per liter from 210 pounds.

Canisters of gas used in homes are now selling for 8,000 Syrian pounds, up from 2,500 pounds.

The price hikes come on top of an accelerating economic crisis that has weakened the value of the Syrian pound and plunged wide segments of Syria's population into poverty.

The YPG/PKK terrorists control some of Syria's largest gas and oil fields but are not producing enough oil and gas to meet demand.

Heating fuel, petrol and cooking gas have been in short supply in recent months and motorists have grown used to waiting in long queues to fill up.

The terrorists have not explained the reason behind the shortage.

Amid protests, regime loyalists in the city of Hassakeh – parts of which are controlled by forces loyal to the regime of Bashar Assad – attacked a terrorist position, according to the SOHR. Three people were injured, it said.

Syria used to produce almost 400,000 barrels of oil per day before the Syrian civil war erupted.

But 10 years of conflict have ravaged production, with the oil sector's losses estimated at $91.5 billion.