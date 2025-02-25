Syria's national dialogue conference, held Tuesday in Damascus, declared that all armed groups operating outside the country's military are considered "outlawed," an implicit reference to the YPG, the U.S.-backed offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, and other factions that have refused to lay down their arms since Bashar Assad’s toppling.

The statement said that attendees called for "a monopoly on weapons by the state, building a professional national army and regarding any armed formations outside the official institutions as outlawed groups."

Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, in a speech to attendees, said the country was at a "new historic phase" after more than a decade of civil war.

A closing statement, which is expected to be advisory rather than binding, included 18 points that "will serve as a basis" for the reform of state institutions and touch on Syria's political life, economy, defense policy and rights.

The statement also rejected "all forms of discrimination based on race, religion or sect and the achievement of the principle of equal opportunities."

Civil society, religious communities, opposition figures and artists were represented at the quickly organized conference – an initiative unheard of under Assad.

Representatives from the PKK/YPG terrorist group that occupies swathes of the country's north and northeast criticized being shut out of the event.

The PKK/YPG said in a statement that it will "not be a part" of implementing the recommendations of the conference, insisting it "does not represent the Syrian people."

Addressing the conference earlier, al-Sharaa said: "Syria has invited all of you today ... to consult with each other on the future of your country."

"Syria is indivisible; it is a complete whole, and its strength lies in its unity," the interim president declared, adding that "the unity of arms and their monopoly by the state is not a luxury but a duty and an obligation."

Restoring stability

Organizers said the PKK/YPG and affiliated bodies were not invited due to the exclusion of armed groups.

Swathes of northern and northeastern Syria are occupied by the YPG, which the U.S. sees as its primary partner in the fight against Daesh in Syria.

The YPG is affiliated with the outlawed PKK, which has waged a terror campaign against the Turkish state since 1984. Ankara sees the presence of the PKK/YPG near its border as a direct threat to its national security and has long urged Washington to withdraw support for the YPG/PKK.

The Syrian National Army (SNA) of the former opposition has fought the PKK/YPG in northern Syria since Assad’s ouster on Dec. 8, managing to take back two key towns from the group. Clashes continue largely around Tishrin Dam near Manbij, which the terrorist group still holds.

Syria's new authorities, who are close to Ankara, have urged all armed groups including the YPG, to hand over their weapons and rejected any autonomy for the group.

'Rule of law'

Caretaker authorities have been charged with managing affairs until March 1, when a new government is set to be formed.

In his speech, al-Sharaa emphasized the importance of the rule of law and highlighted the interim authorities' work "pursuing those who committed crimes against Syrians."

"We must build our state on the rule of law, and the law must be respected by those who establish it," he said.

Syria's foreign policy would be based on "balance and openness," he added.

"We are keen to develop strong relations with countries that have respected our sovereignty while keeping the door open for dialogue with any party willing to rebuild its relations with us based on mutual respect."

Al-Sharaa's anti-regime movement has sought to moderate its rhetoric and vowed to protect Syria's religious and ethnic minorities.

The offensive led by him that toppled Assad on Dec. 8 ended five decades of his family's iron-fisted rule.

Al-Sharaa said earlier this month that it could take four to five years to organize elections in Syria and two to three years to rewrite the constitution.

Syria is also without a parliament after the Assad-era legislature was dissolved following his ouster.

The conference also prioritized the swift adoption of a temporary constitutional declaration to ensure a stable transition and prevent a constitutional vacuum, according to its final statement.

It also rejected "provocative statements" by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said his country "will not allow" Syrian armed forces to be deployed south of Damascus, and condemned "the Israeli incursion into Syrian territory."

While the conference was ongoing, protesters gathered in cities across Syria including the capital and Suwayda in the south to protest against Netanyahu, state news agency SANA reported.