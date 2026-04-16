The Syrian army has assumed control of the Qasrak Air Base in northeastern Syria following the withdrawal of U.S.-led coalition forces, the Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

The Syrian Defense Ministry said that its forces assumed control of the base in the countryside of Hassakeh following the departure of U.S.-led coalition troops.

Local sources said that after U.S. forces evacuated the base, elements affiliated with the YPG/SDF terror group set fire to some vehicles inside the facility.

The base later came under the control of the Syrian army.

In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said it welcomes the ongoing and final handover of military sites previously operated by U.S. forces in Syria to the Syrian government.

The ministry said the handover "reflects ongoing efforts by the Syrian government to unify the country under one state and reassert sovereignty over areas that had been outside its control, including parts of the northeast and border regions.”

On Jan. 30, the Syrian government announced that it had reached a comprehensive agreement with the SDF aimed at ending divisions in the country and launching a new phase of integration.

The ministry said the completion of the handover of U.S. sites "represents a natural outcome of the successful integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into national structures, and of the Syrian state assuming full responsibility for combating terrorism and addressing regional threats on its territory.”

It added that the U.S. decision to end its military mission in Syria reflects changing conditions that had originally justified its presence, particularly the fight against Daesh, noting that Syria is now capable of leading counterterrorism efforts with international cooperation.

According to the statement, Syria is now in a position to lead counterterrorism efforts domestically, in cooperation with the international community.

U.S. forces continue to maintain a presence in Qamishli and Hasakah through security offices, as well as at the Istirahat al-Wazir base.