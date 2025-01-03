Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is set to meet with the French and German foreign ministers on Friday, marking the highest-level engagement by major Western powers since new authorities took control in Damascus.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot arrived in the Syrian capital earlier Friday, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock joined him later, a ministry source confirmed, as part of talks on behalf of the European Union.

Al-Sharaa, leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, led the offensive that ousted Syria’s longtime dictator Bashar Assad in early December.

The HTS-led interim authorities now face the daunting task of rebuilding state institutions amid calls for an inclusive transition and guarantees of minority rights.

Barrot, in a post on X, said, "Together, France and Germany stand alongside the Syrian people, in all their diversity."

He added that the two European powers aim to promote a "peaceful transition." Speaking in Damascus, he expressed hope for a "sovereign, stable and peaceful" Syria, adding, "It is a fragile hope, but a real one."

In a statement, Baerbock said Germany wants to help Syria become a "safe home" for all its people and a "functioning state with full control over its territory."

She described the visit as a "clear signal" to Damascus of the potential for a renewed relationship between Syria and Europe.

She also urged the new regime to avoid "acts of vengeance against groups within the population," expedite elections, and prevent efforts to radicalize the judicial and education systems.

"This must be our common objective," she said.

Visit to Saydnaya prison

The two ministers also plan to visit Saydnaya prison, near the capital.

The facility, infamous for extrajudicial executions, torture and forced disappearances, symbolizes the atrocities committed against Assad's opponents.

Since Assad’s ouster, foreign envoys have flocked to Damascus to engage with the new leadership.

France and Germany both sent lower-level delegations last month.

At the start of his visit, Barrot met with representatives of Syria's Christian communities.

Diplomatic sources said he assured them that France remains committed to a pluralistic Syria with equal rights for all, including minorities.

Syria's civil war, which began in 2011 with the Assad regime's brutal repression of pro-democracy protests, left more than 500,000 dead, displaced millions, and devastated the country.

The conflict also led Germany, France and other nations to close their embassies in Damascus.

The new authorities have called for lifting sanctions imposed during Assad’s rule to facilitate reconstruction.

Paris is set to host an international summit on Syria later this month, following a similar gathering in December in Jordan.