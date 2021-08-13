The United Nations special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Thursday that developments in southern Syria are "alarming," as he reiterated a call for a nationwide cease-fire and a comprehensive political solution to the 10-year war.

Pedersen released a statement calling for a political solution after the International Syria Support Group's Humanitarian Task Force met in Geneva, focusing on increased hostilities.

These included heavy shelling and intensified ground clashes, civilian casualties, as well as damage to civilian infrastructures, he said.

"Thousands of civilians have been forced to flee Daraa al-Balad. Civilians are suffering acute shortages of fuel, cooking gas, water, and bread.

"Medical assistance is in short supply to treat the injured. The situation is alarming," said Pedersen.

Pedersen reiterated his call from July 31 for an immediate end to the violence and for all parties to uphold the principle of the protection of civilians and civilian objects under international humanitarian law.

He also stressed that immediate, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access must be allowed in all affected areas and communities, including Daraa al-Balad, and the "near siege-like" situation must end.

The special envoy said he and his team continue to engage with all parties on the ground and internationally to end the crisis in Syria.

"There is the potential for increased confrontations and further deterioration unless there is an immediate calm and a political way forward," they warned.

Grave fears for civilians

Pedersen said he continues to hear from people in Daraa, including civil society representatives on the ground, who have expressed grave fears for their safety.

"Tensions continue elsewhere, with a notable escalation of violence in northwest Syria; and multiple water security challenges persisting in the northeast," said the U.N. envoy, calling for full implementation of the U.N. resolutions to resolve the conflict.

"These coupled with the increasingly precarious situation in the southwest once again are illustrative of the need for a nationwide cease-fire and a comprehensive political solution in line with Security Council resolution 2254 of 2015," said Pedersen.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

More than 5 million civilians have since been displaced.

A round of Syrian peace talks in Geneva in January failed as the sides could not agree on how to engage.