U.S. forces have completed 99% of their mission to defeat the Daesh terrorist group in Syria, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said, emphasizing that Washington’s presence is aimed at ensuring regional security, not governing the country.

The basis of the U.S. military and political presence in Syria is to ensure the security of the people of the region and eliminate the threat of terrorism, Barrack told Syria TV in an interview published on the channel's Facebook account on Thursday.

Trump's goal is not to be the government in Syria, but to "enable the government," he said, adding: "Good way for you to think about it is we wanna be the dessert, the baklava."

Referring to the negotiation process between Syria and Israel, Barrack said, "America's role is simply to start having a dialogue."

He added that the first step toward peace between Syria and Israel could be a non-aggression agreement, followed by mutual border agreements.