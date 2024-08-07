European and world champion para swimmer Sümeyye Boyacı is ramping up her preparations for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, set to begin on Aug. 28, with intensive training sessions in her hometown of Eskişehir.

During a recent visit to the Yenikent Olympic Swimming Pool, Eskişehir Governor Hüseyin Aksoy observed Boyacı’s training and received a briefing on her preparations from Osman Ercan, Provincial Director of Youth and Sports.

Governor Aksoy praised Boyacı for her unwavering determination and dedication.

"Sümeyye’s commitment is inspiring, and we hope she will bring home a medal and showcase Türkiye’s strength in Paris," Aksoy told reporters. "Her success serves as a beacon for young athletes, and we wanted to personally boost her morale and extend our best wishes."

Highlighting the importance of sports for youth, Aksoy noted that around 1,600 children and young people are currently engaged in summer sports programs at the pool, alongside athletes from various sports clubs.

Chasing a dream

Boyacı, who missed out on a medal in Tokyo, is pushing herself harder than ever.

"Training is intense and exhausting, but it’s all worth it to represent Türkiye," she said. Her routine includes two to three sessions a day, totaling six hours of practice. She will head to Paris on August 24 for the tournament.

Expressing her gratitude for Governor Aksoy's visit, Boyacı shared: "I’m immensely proud to be from Eskişehir. The support from my coach, club, municipality, and the entire city is a huge motivation. My goal in Paris is to give my all for my country and achieve the best possible result."

National team head coach Mehmet Bayrak emphasized that the team has been rigorously preparing since the Tokyo 2021 Paralympic Games, which were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite Boyacı’s chronic injury, Bayrak is optimistic about their readiness.

"Sümeyye has reached an exceptional level of form this year," Bayrak noted. "While medals depend partly on luck, we are focused on doing our best and seeing where that takes us. If Sümeyye can match or surpass her qualifying performance from Tokyo, she could secure a silver medal. Her world championship success with a time of 41.41 is a testament to her talent, and we are eager to see how she performs in the Olympics."