Excavations at the Harran archaeological site in Şanlıurfa, southeastern Türkiye, one of the world's oldest settlements listed on UNESCO's Temporary World Heritage List, are shedding light on the region's rich historical and educational legacy. Recent digs have uncovered a madrasa (Islamic school) dating back to the 11th century, providing new insights into the intellectual and cultural significance of the area.

Professor Mehmet Önal, head of the Archaeology Department at Harran University and director of Harran Archaeological Site Excavations, shared insights with Anadolu Agency (AA). He explained that the excavations had been made possible through funding from Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, with additional support from the Şanlıurfa Governorship, the Şanlıurfa Metropolitan Municipality, Harran University, the Harran District Governorship and the Harran Municipality.

As part of the "Future Heritage Project" initiated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, ongoing archaeological work at Harran focuses on the madrasa, a nearby church, and the mounds in the area.

Önal revealed that recent excavations at the madrasa have uncovered several new sections, including a classroom area on the western side of the madrasa courtyard. "In our recent excavation work, we found a space where lessons were conducted, along with niches and a sebil – a structure used for providing water to students," he said. "This area has been remarkably well-preserved. Alongside it, we discovered vaulted rooms and stone staircases. We aim to uncover the entire madrasa as we continue our excavations."

According to Önal, ancient sources indicate that there were five madrasas in Harran, with excavations of the first one already revealing half of the structure. Previous excavations uncovered the madrasa's corridor, student rooms, and lecture halls, but this year, additional classrooms have been unearthed. "One of the rooms we discovered once housed niches for storing books and laboratory materials," Önal explained. "These madrasas suggest that Harran could very well be considered the oldest university in the Islamic world, offering education in mathematics, astronomy, geometry, medicine, philosophy and theology."

Distinctive architecture

Professor Önal emphasized the unique architectural and educational significance of the site. "Every structure we uncover at Harran represents one of the first examples of Islamic architecture in Türkiye. Even in terms of design, these madrasas are very different from the Seljuk madrasas, which are more commonly associated with the 11th century. Harran’s madrasas show us that this region was a scientific hub during the 9th and 10th centuries, a period when scholars like al-Battani and Sabit ibn Qurrah were active here," he explained.

The scholar added that the educational institutions in Harran during the 9th and 10th centuries must have been advanced enough to produce these renowned scientists. The ongoing excavations are expected to reveal that some of the earliest madrasas, dating from that period, were located in Harran, further validating the city’s intellectual prominence.

Based on the current findings, Önal and his team have dated the madrasa to the 11th century, noting that it predates the Nizamiyya madrasas, which were built later. "As we gather more data from the excavations, we expect to trace the madrasa’s history back to the 9th or 10th century, which aligns with the peak of Harran’s scientific and academic achievements," he stated.

Once the excavations are completed, Önal mentioned that the madrasa would be opened to the public for visits, allowing visitors to explore this remarkable piece of history. "We aim to make the madrasa a key site for both researchers and the public, offering an educational experience that reflects its significant role in the intellectual history of the Islamic world."